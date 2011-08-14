Bud K/CutleryUSA: A Cautionary Tale

Early last month, I placed an order for a couple of inexpensive items through Amazon.com. I like Amazon, overall, and while I’ve had customer service issues now and again over the years, these have all been resolved. It’s a lot easier to get a human being on the phone at Amazon than it used to be, for which I’m grateful. You can buy almost anything on Amazon, and I’m grateful for that, too. The wide number of affiliate sellers offering items and fulfilling orders through Amazon’s sales portal, however, has recently given me cause to mistrust at least one of these merchants.

I placed my order on July 8th. One of the items was a $4.41 USD straight razor from Kriegar. When the affiliate seller, “CutleryUSA,” tacked on more than seven dollars in shipping, I was irritated. This, by itself, was no big deal. Lots of things irritate me. What I was more annoyed about was that, at that price, there was no tracking number. Priority mail for a small item like this should be around five dollars. Why, then, was I charged more for less service? With a delivery window of the 14th to the 19th, I had to wonder — was my package shipped “media mail,” or something? It doesn’t take ten days for a first class letter to travel from coast to coast in the United States.

The 19th approached, but my “Kriegar Stag Bone Razor Folding Knife” never arrived. I e-mailed the seller through Amazon. The next day, when I still hadn’t received a reply, I called Amazon directly and spoke with a representative. The response was underwhelming, to say the least. I was told that I had to wait for a specific period of time after my shipping date passed before I could file a claim. At that time, Amazon would step in. “Maybe next time,” the customer service representative told me, “you should choose a shipper who is local to you, or who offers tracking for the package.”

“So you’re telling me,” I said to her, “that the solution to my problem is to go back in time and not be your customer? I’ll keep that in mind the next time I’m tempted to shop with you.” Then I hung up.

Perhaps coincidentally (or perhaps not), shortly after I placed this call, I got a reply from “Cutlery USA.” The response is appended to my original message here:

1 of Kriegar Stag Bone Razor Folding Knife [ASIN: B001HZEUY4] ————- Begin message ————- Is there any tracking information available for this package? It hasn’t arrived yet. from CutleryUSA – Amazon Marketplace scmjnkc0mxzdhzt@marketplace.amazon.com

to Phil Elmore <phil@philelmore.com>

date Tue, Jul 19, 2011 at 9:44 AM

subject RE: Shipping inquiry from Amazon customer Phil Elmore (Order: [redacted]) Thank you for your recent order with Cutlery USA. I am showing the order was shipped 7/11/11. The package was shipped out USPS and does not show a tracking number for your package. Usually, you should receive the package within 7-10 business days. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you. If you have any more questions or concerns, please email me or call (800)956-1667. Kindest Regards, Ebony Stanford

Cutlery USA ————- End message ————-

This really made me angry. The obvious form letter essentially told me that the product I didn’t receive should have arrived already — but there was nothing they could do about that because they hadn’t bothered to ship the order by any means that could be tracked. On the 21st, exactly 10 days after I was told the item was shipped, I used the telephone number I was given in “Ebony Stanford’s” e-mail to me.

You can imagine my surprise when someone from “Bud K” answered the phone. Bud K is a knife company with whom I’ve never had a fully positive experience. Everything I’ve ever ordered from them was a disappointment, when their shipping or customer service didn’t somehow displease me. I would not have ordered from them voluntarily. For their Amazon department to be named “CutleryUSA” is, to me, a bait-and-switch, in which customers already very familiar with Bud K are duped into buying from them anyway.

Furthering the illusion is the fact that the order ships with a catalog, not from Bud K, but from “Kennesaw.” The catalog is indistinguishable from the Bud K catalog except for its branding. But I digress.

I explained my problem to the customer service representative, one Tonya Houston. I explained that my product never arrived and that I wished to have a replacement sent out. I asked to be copied on any correspondence sent in this regard, so Ms. Houston copied me on her e-mail to… drumroll, please…Ebony Stanford. The message read as follows:

Subject: Amazon order [order number redacted] Phil Elmore Amazon customer [redacted] KG104– 4.41 His order was shipped on 7/11/11 and he has not rec’d it. Will you please reship? Tonya Houston Customer Service Representative Bud K Worldwide Inc. (800)956-1667 thouston@budk.com

Hearing nothing, further, on 25 July 2011, I wrote back to “Ebony,” wanting to know if she had indeed received the e-mail from Tonya Houston four days previously:

show details Jul 25 (2 days ago) Ebony, I wanted to check to see if a replacement item for this order had indeed been shipped out…? I still have not received my item. Phil Elmore

I received no reply whatsoever. On 27 July, 2011, almost 20 days after placing my order originally, I still had no item. You may be wondering, at this point, what the object of all this back-and-forth actually looks like. Here it is:

Disgusted, I filed a claim with Amazon. I then waited until about 10:00 a.m. before calling Bud K. This time, I said to them, “Hi. You have a woman there named Ebony Stanford, whose job it is to fulfill Amazon orders. I’d like to speak to her manager.” I was then connected with a woman named Brandi, whom I was told was “the manager.”

I spoke to Brandi and told her my tale of woe. We then sat there for a full nine minutes of near silence as her computer magically, slowly worked its way to my order. When the order finally came up, I was put on hold. The hold music informed me that Bud K sincerely believes there is no substitute for quality service, and that the company has built its reputation on that. The hold message promised that someone would be with me shortly.

Brandi came back on the line after only a couple of minutes. She told me that the full amount of my purchase was being refunded to me, and that a replacement straight razor would be shipped to me. I asked that it be sent UPS so it could be tracked. She told me she would send me the tracking number when the shipment was processed.

(Brandi did not contact me. I had to e-mail her to follow-up before I received the tracking number. My package did, eventually, arrive, and it did so within a reasonable amount of time per the UPS ground shipping tables from Georgia to New York.)

Minutes after my conversation with the manager, I received confirmation that my payment source had been credited and Amazon had closed my claim for the missing straight razor. Almost a month after placing my order originally, I did finally have the product in question in hand. The punchline to this story, however, isn’t the least bit funny.

When I asked what went wrong with my order, I was told that “Tonya Houston” told her manager that she “got busy” and had not had a chance to fulfill my order by shipping the replacement razor. This means that Ms. Houston failed to do her job, not once, but twice: She did not ship my original item (or, at the very least, she did not ship it by some method through which its progress could be tracked should it go missing), and she did not ship my replacement item. What’s more, I’m not the only customer who was similarly inconvenienced during this time period.

I checked the negative feedback scores. At least one other customer who shopped close to the time I did had to complain about never receiving his merchandise. On top of all this, while the manager, “Brandi,” was polite and apologetic, I was not impressed by her lack of vehemence. Confronted with blatant evidence of an employee’s flat refusal to do her job, she should have been considerably more outraged, in my opinion. As I said, she did see to it that I got my money, which means I eventually got a free razor for my trouble. But this was an utter and contemptible failure of customer service — and it should be sufficient reason for any customer to think twice about shopping with Bud K, Kennesaw, or CutleryUSA.

As in all online shopping, caveat emptor must be the watchwords. It is considerably more difficult for the buyer to beware, however, when the seller plays a shell game with its brand identity, using different names for different venues while fulfilling (or, in this case, not fulfilling) orders through the same location and personnel. When these lapses in customer service are identified, they should be exposed, and when they are exposed, names should be named. I have done so in this case. I hope my month of poor customer service will help you avoid similar problems in your own online shopping.

It may seem like a small thing, but if a company can’t fulfill small orders, they shouldn’t be trusted to fulfill larger ones. The conclusion in this case is the only one logically possible: Avoid Bud K, Kennesaw, Amazon’s “CutleryUSA,” and any other incarnations of Bud K as a company. Customer disservice of the type they provide should give us all pause.