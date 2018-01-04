Fast Strike Defense Weapon

“Deployment of this self defense weapon is lightning fast,” Dave contends. “Only a fraction of a second is required to draw and deliver the first blow. The small cross section of the striking end transfers the energy of the weapon to a very small area on the target and inflicts severe trauma. Strikes to the hands and fingers may result in broken bones, while strikes to the neck and face area will cause extreme pain, bruising, and possibly lacerations. The small cross section of the striking end, the cable like stiffness and the incredible tip speed of this self defense weapon make it very unlikely that the attacker will be able to take the weapon from you. I have also designed the handle of this non lethal self defense weapon to be a brutal impact weapon.”

Dave says he developed the Fast Strike so that almost anyone could defend themselves with it, intuitively and without great physical strength. In that I think he has succeeded. The whip is easy to use and, with the Gen 2 model, relatively easy to carry and conceal. It does not deliver that much force, however. Yes, you could conceivably lacerate someone with it, and it’s going to hurt like a mother if you get lashed across the face or hand, but it won’t truly bring somebody down. This, too, is by design.

Fit and finish are good. My Gen 1 Fast Strike has adjustable tension, although after taking the handle apart to mess with it, I finally just decided to leave it as it was. I did not find wrapping the tool around my waist to be very comfortable, so I opted for clipping it inside my waistband with the whip along my thigh under my pants. It was easy to draw and strike with the weapon. I gave my Body Opponent Bag quite a workout while slapping it around with the whip, listening to the cord sing through the air. A few experimental strikes on my own hand and wrist were enough to convince me that I didn’t want to do that anymore.

I’m not certain any flexible, non-weighted weapon truly has the power to neutralize an aggressive, determined attacker. Still, if you approach the Fast Strike as a means of deterring and hurting, rather than neutralizing and stopping, it has a real role to serve — especially, as intended, for those with relatively little strength and/or training. Anyone can flail away at someone with this whip and, with a little instruction, direct those attacks at an attacker’s vulnerable neck and face.